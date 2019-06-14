New details on blockbuster sequel

Russell Crowe in a scene from Gladiator, released in 2000.

Russell Crowe in a scene from Gladiator, released in 2000. AAP/Mary Evans Picture Library

Nearly 20 years after Gladiator became a box office sensation, we've finally been told when the long-awaited sequel is set to take place.

The original movie released in 2000, was set in AD 180 and followed the tragic story of Maximus (Russell Crowe) who won hearts as a gladiator slave in ancient Rome but ultimately died in combat.

Crowe received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Maximus.

Gladiator made over $400 million worldwide and was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning for Best Picture and Best Actor (Crowe).

Plans for the sequel were announced last November, but since then, details have been fairly scarce.

But in what's sure to provide relief for nervous fans, producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald have confirmed to industry website HeyUGuys it's all in the works - and revealed even original director Ridley Scott is involved.

"We're working with Ridley. That's one we wouldn't touch unless we felt in a way to do it was legitimate. We're working with an amazing writer as well - Peter Craig," Parkes said.

"It picks up the story 30 years later … 25 years later."

In the original reports, it was announced the sequel would focus on Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's character Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus from Gladiator.

The new story will follow Lucius’ life.

Given the new details about the timeline for the next instalment, it appears the story will pick up with Lucius as a young adult.

The release date for Gladiator 2 is yet to be announced.