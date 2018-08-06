Menu
WELCOME: Blackwater police officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith, Senior Constable Sam Angus and Sergeant Michael Froggatt.
News

New detective hits the Blackwater beat

6th Aug 2018 7:00 AM

BLACKWATER Police Station has received a new Criminal Investigation Branch officer, Senior Constable Sam Angus.

Sen Const Angus joined the Queensland Police Service in 2012.

Since then, Sen Const Angus has worked at various general duties stations including Winton and Anakie.

"I enjoy the policing style of small towns and came to Blackwater to take up a position as a plain clothes officer in the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch,” he said.

"Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch has provided me with the opportunity to work in my chosen field while still remaining in a small country town and I look forward to furthering my career here in Blackwater.

"I have an interest in drug investigations and providing a safe overall environment for the community.”

