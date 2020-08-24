New development for Adani’s Carmichael Mine site

WELCOME: More workers will now call the Carmichael site’s lodging home following completion of its expansion.

WORKERS at the Carmichael Rail and Coal Mine project are enjoying some small luxuries following further development of its on-site lodging.

It comes in addition to the Indian mining giant’s other three existing housing facilities surrounding the estimated $16.5 billion project.

The sizeable expansion of its mining accommodation will allow the site to host up to a reported 400 beds.

Adani Australia on Monday took to social media showing the lodging’s expansion since the project first opened in late 2019.

Over 700 workers are now housed at Adani's multiple accommodation sites near its Carmichael Mine and Rail project. Picture: Adani Australia

“We now have over 700 staff and contractors working on our Carmichael Mine and Rail project, and they all need a place to stay,” the post read.

“These before and after shots are of just one of the four 400-bed accommodation camps for our mine and rail crew.”

A spokesperson for Adani Australia further said the development was necessary to accommodate for the additional workforce currently on site.

“The expansion of our mine accommodation to 400 beds is complete to cater for the additional workforce,” they said.

PROGRESS: Commencement of box cut at Adani's Carmichael mine. Picture: Cameron Laird

“Camp facilities include a gym, running track, BBQ areas, a recreation hall with a snooker pool table and other activities.”

With works expected to run until late 2021, plans to continue developing its lodging also continue – as the number of both staff and contractors likely grows.

“We will soon be able to accommodate another 1200 people in our temporary rail accommodation villages.”

The spokesperson said Adani remained on track to deliver 1500 direct and 6750 indirect jobs.

Once operational, the mine will produce 10 million tonnes of high-quality thermal coal per annum.

This will be used to generate affordable and reliable electricity for communities in India and South-East Asia.