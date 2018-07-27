New disability scheme for kids changes mum's life

Naomi Ferguson and Norman Ferguson, 6. BUSHkids will launch its NDIS early childhood services across central Queensland at the end of July, with the official opening of its Early Childhood Early Intervention (ECEI) service centres in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald.

GLADSTONE mother-of-five Naomi Ferguson doesn't know how she juggled her life without the help of Gladstone's BUSHKids and its new NDIS early childhood service.

The service, which launched in Gladstone yesterday, has already helped 150 families, including the Fergusons according to NDIA general manager Scott McNaughton.

The Toolooa mum said the new service had helped her and her six-year-old son Norman with education and basic needs.

"I have three people with disabilities living in my household so yes it can be a struggle," Ms Ferguson said.

Amanda Dollery and Toni Garrett cut the cake for the opening of BUSHkids Early Childhood Early Intervention service centre in Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA260718KIDS

"They come over to the house and help me through whatever I need help with, even if it's nappies for Norman or answering a question.

"My son Norman has non-verbal autism but I have already noticed a huge difference in him since BUSHKids started helping our family.

"He is excited to learn and the only words he can really say is 'oh yeah' and he says that enthusiastically when he is learning."

BUSHKids chairman Dr Neil Bartels said the scheme was the next big thing since Medicare.

"Regional and remote families will have vital access to physiotherapists, speech pathologists and a series of other services," he said.