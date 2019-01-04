New disaster management software

BETTER MANAGEMENT: QIT Plus Board Chairman Phill Glindemann, Senior GIS Disaster Management Specialist Sam Williams, QIT Plus CEO Chris Madsen and CHRC Mayor Kerry Hayes.

CENTRAL Highlands visitors are some of the first to benefit from a disaster management software, allowing for quicker emergency responses.

The incident management software launched by Central Highlands Regional Council, Guardian IMS, collects information critical for disaster management and response and shares the information between disaster coordination personnel.

Council's Coordinator Disaster Management and Community Resilience Glenn Bell said with the new software, emergency responders and disaster coordinators have critical information at their fingertips, even in the field.

'This is an improvement I'm very excited about,' he said.

"The new software can be used on a mobile phone enabling staff on the road, for example, to post road closures in real-time.

"These road closures can be pushed straight to the emergency management dashboard, where they are visible for anyone.

"This greatly improves decision-making for people affected by the disaster and responders in the field.”

With the updated system, a disaster response can also be coordinated from remote locations.

"This is useful when resourcing the disaster coordination centre becomes a challenge,” Mr Bell said.

"We can work with other councils to pick up where we left off, allowing staff to get rest or look after their own property and families and vice versa, we are able to jump in and help our neighbours.”