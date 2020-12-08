Menu
Live out your whimsical doughnut dreams with a new garden eatery specialising in the holey treats
Business

New doughnut garden makes sweet dreams come true

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
8th Dec 2020 4:51 PM
A DOUGHNUT garden may sound like something out of a fairy tale, but that's the exciting new concept from one of Queensland's top hospitality teams.

Ursula and Ben Watts, behind Gold Coast eateries Bam Bam Bakehouse and Custard Canteen, are set to launch Chinderella - a gorgeous garden cafe specialising in hot doughnuts and coffee.

One of the hot doughnuts that will be served at Chinderella.
Just a cinnamon sprinkle from their other Northern NSW noshery Cubby, in the suburb of Chinderah, the fresh venture will be entirely outdoors - serving doughnuts from a van, alongside the likes of housemade sausage rolls, smoothies and other grab-and-go goodies.

"We got stuck in mid-COVID and have been chipping away at it over the past few months," said Ursula Watts.

Sneak peek of the soon-to-be-finished Chinderella - a doughnut garden cafe.
The restaurateur said the space will overlook the Tweed River with picnic tables, lots of greenery and flowers.

"It's the fun, cute little sister to Cubby Bakehouse," she said.

"Cubby itself can get really busy, so we see the new venue as giving locals and passers-by another option for a relaxing spot to grab a coffee and a bite in the area."

The new eatery is set to open in the next few weeks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as New doughnut garden makes sweet dreams come true

