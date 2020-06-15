New exhibition explores Clermont’s great medical history

Discover the brand new exhibition at the Clermont Historical Centre.

DISCOVER the medical tales of resilience that changed Clermont’s history and explore the town’s greatest stories in a brand new historic display.

The Clermont Historical Centre will reopen this week with a new exhibition, Reflections of Resilience, honouring the courage and resilience of medical pioneers of the district.

Explore the makeshift 1960s maternity ward, browse surgical instrument collection from the 1920s-60s and view an authentic World War II nurse’s uniform.

Peak Downs Hospital, Clermont in 1920.

A spokesman said the exhibition would take visitors back through the last century, detailing an era where doctors, nurses and midwives pioneered medical services in the district.

Children can get involved in the interactive scavenger hunt, uncover clues with a chance to win a small prize pack along the way.

The exhibition, which runs until December, aligns with the World Health Organisation International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, in honour of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

During its closure, the Clermont Historical Centre undertook extensive renovations and now boasts a contemporary Interpretive Centre where visitors can learn about Clermont’s rich and diverse history.

The new Clermont Historical Centre exhibition, Reflections of Resilience, showcases Clermont Hospital's historic medical and midwifery collection.

It includes a Flood of Memories Exhibition that commemorates the Centenary of the 1916 Clermont Flood and allows visitors to relive stories of courage, heroism and tragedy from one of the deadliest floods in Australian history.

It showcases the extensive collection of artefacts contributed by local families and businesses in the region.

The centre also houses original Clermont Fire Brigade truck and buildings such as the Glenmore Shearing Shed, Cosmans Livery, Chiconi Stables as well as vintage cars to name a few

“Some of the items on display include the Aveling and Porter No 6803 steam engine which was used to shift the town after the 1916 Flood, the Jacques Diesel Powered Shovel and the Ruston Steam Shovel used at the Blair Athol Mine,” the spokesman said.

The Clermont Historical Centre is located on the Gregory Highway and is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 3pm.

Admission prices are $6 for adults, $4 for pensioners, $3 children under 12 years and $15 per family with two or more children.

Restrictions remain in place with visitors required to carry out social distancing and other Queensland Health safety directives.