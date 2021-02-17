New funding to help attract shows and the arts to CQ

Humphrey B. Bear travelled to Blackall and Longreach, among other CQ towns.

Humphrey B. Bear travelled to Blackall and Longreach, among other CQ towns.

Blackall and Longreach are among the towns that will benefit from new arts funding.

Ozpix Entertainment received $20,000 of state funding to present its production of ‘Put on your Dancing Shoes’ featuring Humphrey B. Bear in Winton, Stonehenge, Jundah, Windorah, Eulo, Cunnamulla, Tambo, Blackall, and Longreach.

Ozpix Entertainment CEO director Craig Kocinski said without the help, the company would not have been able to make the show affordable for some of the smallest communities in Queensland.

“The feedback we’ve received is that the show is absolutely amazing,” he said.

“In Winton, 25 per cent of the entire shire turned up to see Humphrey live.”

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said arts funding was key to the region’s economic recovery, with the arts injecting $8.5 billion into the state’s economy and supporting more than 92,000 jobs for Queenslanders each year.

She said a new approach to arts touring would make it easier to provide arts and cultural experiences for audiences across the state: a Touring Queensland Fund and Touring Queensland Fund Quick have replaced the Playing Queensland Fund.

“Arts touring in Queensland is one of the primary ways for regional communities to have access to an increased number of exciting and high-quality arts experiences,” Ms Enoch said.

“The two touring funds will invest in touring performing and visual arts projects throughout the state, providing a range of performances, exhibitions, workshops and arts in education programming including artist-in-residence programs in regional areas; and will also support regionally based artists to tour to Brisbane.

“These new funds are designed to be more responsive, flexible and adaptable, giving communities across the state the opportunity to engage with more first-class arts experiences.”

The Touring Queensland Fund Quick is designed to build on the success of funding programs Creative to Go and Play Local that were created as part of the $22.5 million Arts and Cultural Recovery Package in response to COVID-19.

“This funding will provide a quick turnaround for applicants and will be responsive to the many great touring opportunities as they become available,” Ms Enoch said.

“As an example, Creative to Go supported 38 projects and 468 artists with funding of $592,165 to offset the costs of delivering live performances and engagement activities in regional venues.

“In addition, Play Local provided funding of $864,385 to 55 live music and performing arts venues throughout the state to host performances by Queensland acts and artists.”