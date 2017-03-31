New group inspires a birth of positivity

LOCAL SUPPORT: The launch of the Positive Birth Movement Emerald.

CENTRAL Queenslanders now have a place to share positive pregnancy and birth stories.

The Positive Birth Movement Emerald launched this week and hopes to provide all people who are interested in pregnancy and birth a safe and supportive place to share their stories.

The Emerald branch is part of an international organisation.

Emerald organiser Latisha Ryder said the aim for the Emerald group was to "have a place where anyone can come to support each other on a regular basis and share positive pregnancy stories, tips and tricks”.

"There are plenty of stories on television, movies and media where there is negativity around birth, that it is painful and so on,” she said.

"The main idea for the Positive Birth Movement is to change that perception of birth.

"We believe that every woman deserves a positive birth, one in which a woman has freedom of choice, access to accurate information and feels in control, powerful and respected.”

Positive Birth Movement Emerald will hold free monthly meetings on the last Tuesday of every month at the CWA hall.

"It is a powerful tool for women in Emerald,” Latisha said.

"There are limitations to birthing options here and this group will allow a supportive environment to discuss those options.”

Visit www.positive birthmovement.org for more on the organisation.

Meetings

-When: Last Tuesday of each month, 6-8pm

-Where: CWA Hall, Borilla St, Emerald

-Facebook: Positive Birth Movement Emerald

-Phone: Latisha on 0427823144