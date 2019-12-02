New hair procedure ’changes lives’ of men

A NEW hair procedure for balding has changed the life of a Sunshine Coast man, and he now wants to share his secret confidence booster to help other men.

After seeing the results of a scalp micro-pigmentation procedure on himself, Nathan Tuite decided to bring the method to the Sunshine Coast with his own business, Alpha Hair Clinic in Mooloolaba.

Mr Tuite said the non-invasive procedure could last anywhere from five to 10 years and gave the look of a full head of hair.

"I have been in and around this procedure for seven years and we are really excited to offer scalp micro-pigmentation treatment on the Sunshine Coast in Mooloolaba," he said.

"It's an ink that replicates a hair follicle, so we do about two or three sessions starting by matching the colour, then we use a really fine needle that just goes into the top layer of the skin."

Scalp micro-pigmentation is a procedure where tiny dots of pigmentation are carefully placed into the skin to replicate a hair follical. Photo: Patrick Woods.

Significant balding affects about one in five men in their 20s, about one in three men in their 30s and nearly half of men in their 40s, according to Healthy Male Andrology Australia.

With these statistics in mind, Nathan said he believed the treatment was becoming more popular.

"It's definitely grown," he said.

"It's big in other countries like Europe and America. I think Australia is just starting to catch onto it because there's not many treatments that actually work. There's a lot of guys spending a lot of money on things that don't work.

"Some of the guys that come and see me have been sitting under lasers and stuff for hours or taking drugs that they are told are going to regrow their hair and it just doesn't work."

Mooloolaba resident Julius Toole, 30, recently had the procedure done and said it had changed his life for the better.

Nathan Tuite, owner of Coastal Skin Clinic, with client Julius Toole. Photo: Patrick Woods.

"I would recommend it to every single bald guy I'll ever meet for the rest of my life," Mr Toole said.

"I've heard of hair transplants and stuff like that, but I was never going to make that kind of commitment, I was happy to just rock a bald head.

"After I saw a post on Instagram, I contacted Nathan and when he explained to me the cost and the longevity of it, I was intrigued, and we just went from there.

"There's so many bald guys and there's just nothing you can do about it unfortunately, but it was a great opportunity to be able to address it, in an affordable and subtle way."

Mr Toole said no one had noticed his new and improved hair line, even his close friends.

"It's only the bald guys that have gone 'mate, the hairline, how'd you get that?'," he said.

"That's how I wanted it to be, I didn't want to all of a sudden rock up with an afro, so it was perfect."

When getting the procedure done, Mr Toole said the feeling was like a tattoo but not as painful.

"It was really quite mild, and it was worth it," he said.

"I was finally able to make a change to something that was out of my control for so long."

Mr Toole said he wanted to encourage other bald men to consider the treatment.

"I just remember how I felt about it and there's nothing you can do about it, but it sucks," he said.

"I just know how much of a positive impact it had on me and I think Nathan's on a gold mine."

Mr Tuite said the procedure cost was different for each client, but that prices ranged from $1500 to $2500 for a full head.

"The biggest compliment we get from our clients is that they have the confidence to go out in public and not have to hide from people," he said.

"When they walk out, they just say that they've got confidence to go to weddings and things like that without having to wear a hat."