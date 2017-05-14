New headline act confirmed

PREPARING TO PLAY: King Social is the latest headline act confirmed for the Central Highlands' new Gigs and Digs Festival.

AN ECLECTIC five-piece band that's amassed a cult following across Australia is the latest headline act confirmed for the Central Highlands' inaugural Gigs and Digs Festival.

King Social will be on the festival stage on Saturday, August 5.

Gigs and Digs is a restyling of the Central Highlands Multicultural Festival and will use entertainment and a variety of cuisine stalls to encapsulate the tastes, sounds and character of the Central Highlands.

"We want Gigs and Digs to become both a signature event for the Central Highlands community and a major regional festival that helps to attract visitors andprolong their stay,” festival director Kylie Hawkins said.

Popular The Voice Australia trio the Koi Boys will also be there and expressions of interest from local musicians are being processed.

"It's really exciting to see the entertainment line-up taking shape,” Ms Hawkins said.

"It's about injecting an upbeat, celebratory atmosphere into the festival and giving the crowd exposure to bands they might not otherwise get a chance to see live on stage.”

King Social first came to national attention with a string of successes on TripleJ but it was a grand final place on TV's Australia's Got Talent in 2015 that netted the band thousands more fans and sent two EPs into the top 10 on the iTunes Australia Chart.

Formed in North Queensland, King Social is likened to a pina colada served in a flat brim, fusing rock, country, hip-hop, reggae, pop and indie.

"Their live shows have been described as electrifying and completely addictive and we can't wait to experience that here in the Central Highlands,” MsHawkins said.