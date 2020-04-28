Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A new Policelink form will allow people to report breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s public health directions via their computer or smart phone.
A new Policelink form will allow people to report breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s public health directions via their computer or smart phone.
Health

New hotline for people spotted ignoring virus rules

Zizi Averill
27th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of people have been hit with infringement notices across Mackay, Isaac, and the Whitsundays after police made it even easier to dob in your neighbours for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said police had issued 40 infringement notices to those ignoring social distancing rules since restrictions were introduced.

"A lot of those were for parties in Airlie Beach. The community has done a great job," Mr Williamson said.

"The message now is we have to maintain that sort of vigilance in this next trench of slight relaxation to restrictions."

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said police had issued 40 infringement notices to those ignoring social distancing rules since restrictions were introduced. Picture: Rainee Shepperson
Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said police had issued 40 infringement notices to those ignoring social distancing rules since restrictions were introduced. Picture: Rainee Shepperson

Coronavirus fines for coughs, sneezes and spit

Police crash eight year old's birthday party

Backpackers illegally sneaking into campsites

This vigilance will be enforced by Queensland Police Service's new online virus compliance hotline.

The Policelink form allows people to report breaches of the Chief Health Officer's public health directions via their computer or smart phone.

To date QPS has issued more than 1400 infringement notices.

State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said police would take follow-up action when complaints were received through this new online form.

State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said police would take follow-up action when complaints were received through this new online form. Picture: Darren England
State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said police would take follow-up action when complaints were received through this new online form. Picture: Darren England

"The vast majority of Queenslanders recognise the importance of following the public health directions and doing the right thing to keep everyone safe," Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

"The reason why Queensland is achieving promising outcomes is because of what measures we have put in place, not in spite of them, so this is not the time to be complacent."

To access the form visit, www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting

airlie beach chief health officer coronavirus isaac coronavirus mackay coronavirus whitsundays greg williamson isaac region isaac regional council mackay mackay crime mackay police mackay regional council policelink queenslance police service steve gollschewski whitsunday whitsunday regional council
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus fines for coughs, sneezes and spit

        premium_icon Coronavirus fines for coughs, sneezes and spit

        Health A hearty cough could cost you up to $13,345 under a new coronavirus public health order

        How mining giants have adapted to Covid-19 crisis

        premium_icon How mining giants have adapted to Covid-19 crisis

        Business The measures taken by industry to protect workers and communities.

        How the Central Highlands observed Anzac Day

        premium_icon How the Central Highlands observed Anzac Day

        News Many residents took part in the ‘Light Up the Dawn’ initiative.

        There's a CQ millionaire on the loose after weekend lotto

        premium_icon There's a CQ millionaire on the loose after weekend lotto

        Breaking Someone in CQ has a $2 million lotto ticket they need to cash in.