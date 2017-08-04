29°
News

New hotline launched by council

3rd Aug 2017 4:07 PM
Central Highlands Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason. Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News
Central Highlands Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Scott Mason. Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News Kelly Butterworth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Central Highlands Regional Council has launched a new Confidential Disclosure Hotline, encouraging residents to help stamp out misconduct in the workplace.

The independently run service allows employees, residents and other stakeholders to report fraudulent, corrupt, illegal or unethical behaviour within council.

"We all want a fair and honest place to work, and in order to achieve this we need to retain a reputation of integrity by following sound and equitable business ethics,” CEO Scott Mason said.

"We pride ourselves on being a safe and secure work environment, and this hotline will help to ensure our organisation remains that way.”

Members of the public can report suspected misconduct to PKF, an independent company specialising in this kind of service, via the 24-hour free toll number 1300 149 295 or online at www.talkintegrity.com/chrc.

All disclosures are recorded in a secure management system, vetted by PKF professionals and then passed on to council's disclosure officer for investigation and action if necessary.

"The success of a resulting investigation will strongly depend on the level of information provided, so details are key,” Mr Mason said.

He strongly encouraged the reporting of any suspected professional misconduct, but highlighted the seriousness of making an allegation.

"Any reports must be made in good faith, with a reasonable belief that the accusation is true or an unacceptable risk,” he said.

"Investigations obviously take up valuable resources, so any abuse of the system will not be tolerated.”

Mr Mason said all information provided to PKF and council would remain confidential.

"Rest assured, we are committed to protecting and supporting those making disclosures,” he said.

For further information or assistance call council on 1300 242 686.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
African delegation visit region

African delegation visit region

A delegation of government and community organisation representatives from Africa visited the Central Highlands last week.

CH locals waiting for polling date

ELECTION TIME: The Central Highlands Regional Council will hold a by-election in the next 12 weeks in accordance with the Local Government Act 2009.

ECQ to formulate timetable for election in coming days.

Festival true gem of a moment to shine

DON'T MISS THE ACTION: Be sure to allow time to browse the stalls at Gemfest, which sell a wide range of items including gems mined from the region.

Gemfest entices crowds of more than 7000 people to visit the region.

Future of hope

FUTURE: Tamara Walker, Tippawan and Tamara's mum, Lorraine Page.

Locals are dedicated to helping children

Local Partners

Yards of experience

Maguire takes reins at saleyards.

Locals 'fed up' with FIFO 'glow-worms' disrupting towns

“They are everywhere you go ... "

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

Storer to share her stage story

Sara Storer is one of Australia's most loved singer-songwriters and was born to sing about real people, honest emotions and the land she loves.

Sara Storer to headline at Gemfest Festival of Gems next week.

Living The Dream!!

49 McKenzie Road, Alton Downs 4702

House 4 2 3 $739,000

This is the perfect property to live the rural lifestyle, while only being a short drive to town. If you've ever dreamed of living on acreage you'll have 51 acres...

All work Completed, Just move in!

3 Braddy Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

MAGNIFICENT HOME WITH MAN SHED.

3 Leitrim Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This immaculately presented designer home has a cutting edge style, a neutral colour scheme and pristine finishing’s throughout. Features include: 4 generous size...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

Seaview Block in Great Location!

3 Heron Court, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 700m2 patch of ... $190,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 700m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, there is no better value on the market...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!