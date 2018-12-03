Menu
HSV Sportscat
HSV Sportscat "Look Pack"
Motoring

HSV expands Sportscat tough ute range

by Dom Tripolone
3rd Dec 2018 5:45 PM

HSV is giving the people what they want. More utes.

With ute sales continuing to soar in a struggling new car market, HSV has added a third version to its Colorado Sportscat range.

The new Sportscat "Look Pack" sits between the entry-level Sportscat and the top-shelf Sportscat+.

HSV has loaded it up with a range of top-spec gear as its tries to bridge the gap between the two earlier releases.

Look Pack adds the exterior touches of the Sportscat+ including the grille, fender flares, hard tonneau and 18-inch alloy wheels.

It also gets the ride height and all-terrain tyres of the Sportscat+ along with premium interior kit including leather and suede sport seats.

The Look Pack variant receives all the visual clues from the range-topping Sportscat+.
The Look Pack is priced from $62,490 before on-roads. Automatic transmission adds $2200.

Production has begun on what HSV boss Tim Jackson believes will add flexibility to the range.

"The rugged styling cues of the Sportscat+ have been exceptionally well received by customers and HSV dealers alike," says Jackson.

"The introduction of the Look Pack now provides buyers with three distinctive Sportscat specification and pricing alternatives to suit work and lifestyle requirements," he says.

The Sportscats are powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel (147kW/500Nm) that drives all four wheels.

