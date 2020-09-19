New Isaac art gallery display a showcase of public’s photos

The new exhibition at the Coalface Art Gallery, Moranbah

The beauty of the Isaac Region will be displayed in a new exhibition at Moranbah's art gallery.

From Monday, the best of the entries in the recent #OURISAAC photo competition will grace the gallery walls.

"The beauty and variety of our region has been captured spectacularly by the marvellous photographs entered in the #OURISAAC photo competition," Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said.

"Now, the best of these photos will be on display for three weeks at the Coalface Art Gallery.

"From coastal pandanus to rugged caves to sweeping vistas, it is all here, and more.

Who could view the selection of competition photos on display here and not want to visit our region?"

Cr Baker said that, with international travel suspended and Queenslanders rediscovering domestic holiday destinations, there is no better time to have had a promotion such as this.

"While the Isaac is known as home to half the coal mines in the state, and the source of billions of dollars in royalties and other revenue for Queensland, it also attracts a considerable number of tourists," she said.

"However, there is still room for more. We are a big region - almost 60,000 square kilometres - with lots of beautiful beaches and bush to explore, and council wants to see the number of tourist visits increase significantly.

"Already, tourism is the third most valuable industry in the Isaac region, worth more than $190 million a year and directly employing approximately 1,000 people.

"However, council is working hard on a number of fronts to increase tourist visits and to make Queenslanders and interstate visitors aware of the attractions in our region.

"Promotions like the photo competition - and this exhibition that has followed - will certainly help us achieve that goal."

The #OURISAAC IN PICTURES exhibition runs from Monday September 21 till Friday October 9 at the Coalface Art Gallery and will be open during business hours.