Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

New laws put prying neighbours and vengeful exes on notice

by JESSICA MARSZALEK
28th Jun 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS will be better protected from prying neighbours, exes and bosses, with the Palaszczuk Government promising laws to finally regulate surveillance cameras, recordings, GPS tracking and drones.

In an election commitment, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has vowed to legislate against gross invasions of privacy after an 18-month investigation by the Queensland Law Reform Commission (QLRC) found the state's laws were woefully outdated when compared to the rest of Australia.

It found growing community concern around surveillance, including neighbours pointing CCTV cameras into their properties, bosses monitoring employees, and controlling partners using tracking and monitoring technology to perpetrate domestic violence.

The QLRC also noted disquiet around the use of drones with advanced audio and optical recording capabilities by individuals, governments and commercial companies.

New privacy laws in Queensland will crackdown on drones with advanced audio and optical recording capabilities.
New privacy laws in Queensland will crackdown on drones with advanced audio and optical recording capabilities.

Ms Palaszczuk said the privacy of many Queenslanders was already being compromised, and those incursions needed to be managed.

"Given the rapid pace at which surveillance technology is constantly evolving, the government will seek to legislate stronger privacy protections if re-elected," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The QLRC review to be released tomorrow contains a draft bill which recommends new criminal offences and penalties of up to three years jail, or an $8000 fine, for people who use, install or maintain surveillance devices that invade privacy, or who publish that video, audio or data.

New civil laws will oblige a person not to film in a way that interferes with an individual's privacy and would allow aggrieved parties to take them to court to seek damages.

A Surveillance Devices Commission would be created to adjudicate complaints between warring parties before they got to the courts.

The use of surveillance for legitimate purposes, including criminal investigations and deterring crime, will not be impacted. Currently, the Invasion of Privacy Act only regulates the use of listening devices in limited circumstances.

Some privacy laws have been introduced in recent years, including criminalising upskirting and the distribution of intimate images, but they only apply in the most extreme circumstances.

The QLRC noted Queensland, Tasmania and the ACT were the only jurisdictions that haven't yet modernised laws despite everyone carrying a surveillance device in their pocket in the shape of a smart phone. Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the government would consult before proposing legislation and would await the findings of the QLRC's continuing review into workplace surveillance, due in March.

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks qld election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growing up with CQ News

        premium_icon Growing up with CQ News

        News As the masthead goes all-digital, we spoke with people who worked for CQ News in the past.

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        News If you own a dog, it is time to renew its registration or to register for the first...

        Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

        premium_icon Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

        News Mayor Kerry Hayes said Queensland Health was still the lead agency in the Central...