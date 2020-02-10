New leaders at Moranbah

MORANBAH EAST: Year Six students Tiffany McIntyre, Laylah Smith and Deegan Brookman making the most of their final year of primary school.

MORANBAH East State School welcomed its new school leaders on Friday, February 7, by hosting its annual leadership induction ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor Councillor Kelly Vea Vea, who addressed the school students with a motivation speech which had a clear message to all the student leaders.

She encouraged them to take the time to listen to their peers and work together to ensure all students at Moranbah East were respectful, responsible, organised and being safe.

These values are also in line with the school’s ‘You Can Do It’ social wellbeing program.

Deputy Mayor Vea Vea and principal Rod Finney, alongside the parents of the student leaders, presented the 2020 leadership badges to school captains Zander Sammut and Laylay Smith, and vice captains Riley Poultney and Tate Pyziakos.

House captains Max Jameljanenko, Alicia Binnekamp, Lewis Brady, Emily Huggett, Cody Kimber, Deegan Brookman, Tiffany McIntyre and Theo Walsh were presented their sports captain badges by the school’s Adopt-A-Cop Constable Dale McIntyre.

School leaders cut the leadership induction cake for 2020.

Moranbah East grows

This year, Moranbah East has reached a high enrolment of nearly 690 students with 30 classes from Prep to Year 6.

The school welcomed new principal Rod Finney along with teachers Amy Dunstan, Maddison Thorpe, Dee Hardy, Tayla Grigg, Mitchell Jentz, Nikita Bath and Kayla Sengstock.

The school certainly is abuzz with new and old faces settling in well to the routines of the new school year.