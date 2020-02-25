New library and nutrition at Comet State School

Swimming

WE have almost reached the middle of our swimming lessons for this term. Students have been enjoying their lessons so far and they have enjoyed their time at the pool. Their confidence and skill level in the water is certainly growing and we are very proud of all of our students for having a go with their swimming each week.

Swimming lessons at Blackwater pool.

Grip Leadership

Monday, February 17 saw our leaders, Buelle and Tyron travel to Emerald with Mrs Ash to participate in a program called ‘Grip Leadership’. This program talks to children from all over Central Queensland about the attributes it is to be a leader and lead their school. They started the day off with a fun activity where they had to find qualities from other students, but the trick was that they were not allowed to ask anyone from their own school. This was a little bit daunting for some students throughout the room as most were from small schools and I know myself how difficult it is to step out of your comfort zone. The boys did an amazing job.

Library News

We have a new library!

To use our library and to cater for every child here at Comet State School, we all spend second lunch break in the library. The children love to use their time building, playing games and reading. As you know reading is so important, as we use this in all areas of our learning. So encourage your child to read.

Building in the library at second lunch.

Rugby League with R.J.

Monday saw us learn about rugby league. We learnt that it was not just about throwing the ball around. Respect, honesty, teamwork, resilience, support, gratitude and inclusion are a big part of the game today. Respect for yourself, respect for others, thinking and acting in a positive way towards yourself and others, and treating each other the way you would like to be treated.

Healthy Lunch Boxes

How wonderful to see such beautiful lunch boxes filled with such nutritious food. Good food in our diet helps to refuel our brain and bodies to do the best we can.