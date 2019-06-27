New maths app helps engage rural students

MATHS IS FUN: Lawson, Olivia and Natalie from Kilcummin State School try out one of Matific's many games.

A RURAL school principal has harnessed the power of technology to help break down learning barriers for his students.

When Bryce Morrice took over as principal and upper grades' teacher at Kilcummin State School in September 2018, he set about updating the school's methods of teaching certain subjects.

Instead of sticking with pens and paper when it came to maths, Mr Morrice introduced leading Australian resource Matific into his classrooms - a move which has already seen significant results.

"Matific is basically an app or software that you can use online,” Mr Morrice said.

"It takes our Australian curriculum, the maths stream, and breaks in down into all of the elements and provides students (with) activities at their year level to learn those skills.

"It's created in a way that it keeps building off itself as well, essentially like you would present lessons in a classroom.

"So the first day you might present a strategy and then you keep adding to it, adding to it, adding to it - well, these activities that Matific uses puts them into sort of games and as students progress through and learn the basics of it, it (the program) keeps adding elements to it.”

Mr Morrice said this method of learning, dubbed 'gamification', was the "big hit word” in education these days.

"It's essentially that researchers are realising that obviously, with our changing times, digital games are one of the best ways to reach kids at the moment. That's what Matific tries to do with maths,” Mr Morrice said.

Mr Morrice said he first "tested the waters” with Matificin Term 4 last year and following its success, embedded it into the school's curriculum.

"Our maths data has definitely improved quite significantly this year,” Mr Morrice said.

"... Probably the best element of it (Matific) is the way it engages the students. So we can sort of set it and tell Matific that 'Hey, these three weeks, our main focus is measurement' and it's going to start presenting the students with measurement activities.

"It's great because as soon as you assign them (the student) their year level, it automatically assigns your students the measurement activities for Year 3 students... and then it will keep building on that and send back reports as well as to how students are doing.

"So we might get a flag that says 'Oh, this student is really struggling with weight' and then we can get them some intervention... happening quickly, which is really easy for the teachers as well.”

And while pens and paper still have a place in the classroom, Mr Morrice said programs like Matific allowed educators to reach students with different learning styles.

"That's not to say that we still don't run around and get outside and measure up the cricket pitch and find the area of the oval and stuff like that, but just having another option in our rotations that we know they're getting a different perspective and the opportunity to sort of figure things out for themselves is really beneficial,” he said.

He said even teacher's aides had commented on the usability of the program.

"Sometimes they'll come up to me and be like, 'I never understood how this concept - maybe it's a Year 6 really extended concept - they're like, I never actually got it until I was doing this' and they come up with their 5 stars and they're proud of themselves of well. It's great,” Mr Morrice said.

"A lot of parents are finding the app at home really useful as well.

"We've got a little Matific trophy and the student who does the most Matific outside of school hours gets to take that trophy home for the fortnight - we present it on parade.

"It's just been a really engaging way to sort of keep them (students) doing work at home.”