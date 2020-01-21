Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DEMERIT: Penalties for driving and using a phone will increase next month.
DEMERIT: Penalties for driving and using a phone will increase next month.
News

New mobile phone fines for drivers

Contributed
21st Jan 2020 5:00 AM

NEW fines are set to apply to Queensland drivers using their phones at the wheel.

As of February 1, using a handheld mobile phone while driving will have increased penalties. Drivers will receive a $1000 fine and 4 demerit points.

This is a dramatic increase from the previous penalties of a $400 fine and 3 demerit points.

Research indicates that using a mobile phone while driving can be as risky as drink driving.

A driver’s response time while texting can be the equivalent of a driver having a blood alcohol reading between .07 and .10.

For further information about the changes to the penalties as well as practical tips and advice, visit this website.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two hospitalised after car crash

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after car crash

        News Emergency services are at the scene.

        ‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

        premium_icon ‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: CQ couple wins jackpot

        News Couple reveals how they’re going to spend their Lotto win.

        Young dad repeats drink driving mistake

        premium_icon Young dad repeats drink driving mistake

        News The 22-year-old said the reason he blew over the limit because he had not eaten.

        Emerald bowling for bushfires

        Emerald bowling for bushfires

        News The Emerald Bowls club will use its Australia Day event to raise money for the Red...