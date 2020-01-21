New mobile phone fines for drivers

DEMERIT: Penalties for driving and using a phone will increase next month.

NEW fines are set to apply to Queensland drivers using their phones at the wheel.

As of February 1, using a handheld mobile phone while driving will have increased penalties. Drivers will receive a $1000 fine and 4 demerit points.

This is a dramatic increase from the previous penalties of a $400 fine and 3 demerit points.

Research indicates that using a mobile phone while driving can be as risky as drink driving.

A driver’s response time while texting can be the equivalent of a driver having a blood alcohol reading between .07 and .10.

For further information about the changes to the penalties as well as practical tips and advice, visit this website.