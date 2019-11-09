New officers for Moranbah and state after police graduation

SWORN-IN: 34 police officers recently graduated and have been deployed across the state. Photo: Richard Walker

MORANBAH police station will soon welcome a new constable who recently graduated with other Queensland officers.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll witnessed the swearing in of a new cohort of police officers at a graduation ceremony at the Queensland Police Service Academy in Oxley on Thursday, November 9.

Acting Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services, the Honourable Dr Anthony Lynham MP, was also in attendance as the 34 new officers took part in their official swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony marked the end of a 25-week period of intensive training to ultimately prepare the now First Year Constables (FYCs) for their new roles as general duties police officers.

After coming from a diverse range of career and cultural backgrounds, the recruiting program has given these FYCs the strong foundation to enable them to deliver an excellent level of service.

In participating in the program and its associated training scenarios, the 34 new FYCs can start their first shifts in operational roles with their policing skills at a necessary level to ensure their own and the community’s safety while working alongside and under the supervision of experienced officers.

Commissioner Carroll congratulated the FYCs on their graduation and wished them well in their first year as sworn officers.

“To make it to this point after your induction program shows the commitment each one of the now First Year Constable’s have made to not only learn and grow in a new career, but to also serve and protect those living around them,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“I urge each of the First Year Constables to continue their journey, continue to learn and to embrace the next year in their new careers.

“I have no doubt that it will be tough and a real challenge as all of our first years were, but I hope it will be rewarding, eye opening and a further reassurance of their new commitment to what they do.

“Congratulations to all on their graduation and I hope they enjoy the rest of the day with friends, family and fellow First Year Constables.”

Acting Police Minister, Dr Anthony Lynham, said the new recruits were stepping into a unique role.

“The role of a police officer is like no other,” Acting Minister Lynham said.

“Each of these new First Year Constables are now responsible for the safety and security of the people of Queensland.

“They will assist in creating a safe environment for not only Queensland residents, but also visitors while working in partnership with local communities and other government agencies around the state.

“With the education and support services provided by the QPS People Capability Command, the 34 new FYCs will bring a fresh perspective to the Service.

“They are now part of the huge organisation that is the Queensland Police Service, and I wish each and every one of them the best of luck.”