Dingo transfer station will have new operating hours from December, 2019.

OPENING hours will soon change at the Dingo Transfer Station.

Due to amended staff arrangements, the waste facility will be open from 11.30am to 1.30pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

All changes will be in effect from December 23.

For further information, contact Central Highlands Regional Council’s waste team by calling 1300 242 686.

“Council appreciates your patience and understanding during this transition,” a council spokeswoman said.