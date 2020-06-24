Menu
New opportunities open in Tough and Tender project

Mel Frykberg
24th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
A WAVE of opportunities has opened up for the region’s artists thanks to the first round of a new program.

The Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network’s Tough and Tender Beuaty Artist at-home residency program was launched in May.

It is the signature project for CQRASN and CQUniversity for 2020-21 and profiles the importance of the arts for creative response, resilience, recovery, memorialising and celebration in the wake of the tragic 2019 bushfires and COVID-19.

Round two of the project was launched in June with Mackay songwriter Will Blume among the many artists to take part in a month of online sessions and professional development presentations.

CQRASN Regional Arts Officer Julie Barratt said the response to the launch of the project had been overwhelmingly positive.

“The sessions have opened up new possibilities for the participating artists and has even led to the creation of some spectacular artworks,” she said.

A range of activities will take part place over the next 15 months with a culmination weekend in June 2021.

artists central queensland artists community covid-19 cquniversty
