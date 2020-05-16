New pictures: Crowds swarm back to controversial markets

Crowds have returned in huge numbers to a controversial market in scenes similar to those that made headlines over customers disobeying social distancing rule.

Crowds have returned in huge numbers to a controversial market in scenes similar to those that made headlines over customers disobeying social distancing rule.

QUEENSLANDERS have embraced their new-found freedom today with the state's cafes, restaurants, parks, beaches and salons inundated.

From early this morning groups could be seen holding bootcamps in parks, having coffee at cafes dining in, for the first time in almost eight weeks.

In some areas it looked like many had "forgotten" about the pandemic that effectively shutdown the state, the country and the world.

At the Jan Power markets, hundreds of people could be seen swarming stalls, in scenes similar to those condemned several weeks ago.

Crowds at the Powerhouse Brisbane Markets, New Farm. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Police have confirmed they will be out in force, working to educate and warn people not abiding by social distancing rules, before progressing to fines.

Cafes and restaurants that have opened have been full all day, with sittings of up to 10 at a time, with large line-ups for takeaway.

People out and about. Burleigh Heads. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Outback pubs are preparing to open their doors to up to 20 diners tonight, with many forgoing lunch and only opening this evening.

While salons have had roaring trades across the state this morning.

Table service at take away, people enjoying the new lifted restrictions at Cafes, Teneriffe . Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Cafe Alfons Owner Johnathon Ede said this Saturday has brought more customers to the cafe than the last few, but still feels the limited chairs made minimal impact.

"We're grateful things are taking a step forward," Mr Ede said.

"We did see a slight increase in trade today which we attribute to more people just coming out to play,

"We don't attribute it to putting tables out, there are just more people, that's it".

Originally published as New pictures: Crowds swarm back to controversial markets