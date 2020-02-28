Menu
Emerald Neighbourhood Centre Director Jeanelle Horn and Vice President Megan Daniels at the official launch of the website on February 27.
News

New platform expands the reach of vital service

Kristen Booth
28th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
AN ORGANISATION delved into the online world, allowing people across the region to fully access the local services.

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre officially launched the website on Thursday, February 28, and celebrated with a community gathering.

Director Jeanelle Horn said it took a lot of hard work, but the team had finally created a platform that would ensure the services were more accessible.

“It allows access to people in more rural areas, really connecting people to our services,” she said.

“We’re hoping to make it a page of interest so people can come and see what we’re doing.

“So that can be from the services, to the fundraising activities, to things we have available to people like furniture and other items.”

Ms Horn said they already had a Facebook page, although the website would be a better platform for people to know what’s happening in the region.

A snapshot of the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre website.
“We want to showcase what we do here along with providing other helpful information that is happening in the community,” she said.

“Technology is what people are using to communicate and this is how we can get out what we’re doing, from workshops and guest speakers to things happening in town.”

While keeping with the times, Ms Horn said people could still expect a strong presence in the community and friendly service from staff.

“It’s giving more choice to people but we will still have that personal touch to connect with people, this is just another network,” she said.

The organisation, based in Emerald, was designed to support and strengthen the social wellbeing of people in the community.

The team provides a range of services including emergency relief, like food hampers and transport, support for people who experience mental health challenges, assistance for families and individuals affected by domestic violence, workshops to provide teenagers with the skills they need to enter the workforce and more.

Visit the new website here.

