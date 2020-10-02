Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Isaac Regional Council has created a platform to connect aspiring teenager writers across the region.
Isaac Regional Council has created a platform to connect aspiring teenager writers across the region.
News

New platform to connect aspiring teenage writers

Kristen Booth
2nd Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YOUNG creative writers now have an online platform to connect with other like-minded individuals and share their aspirations.

Isaac’s Young Writers’ Group is an online forum to connect aspiring authors aged between 13 and 18 to collaborate, be empowered and share their writing dreams.

Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said Isaac Regional Council had a strong belief in the creative power of our local youth.

“Council is hosting weekly online meet ups to discuss, share and explore how teenagers can extend their passion for writing into the future,” she said.

“Feel empowered to share your interest in writing with others across the region and learn how to turn your passion for writing into a potential career.”

Running from October 27 to November 17, there will be activities to participate in, weekly challenges, information on opportunities to extend your skills, and a special guest speaker, author Ellen Madden, who will talk about her own personal journey from novice writer to published author.

The Isaac Young Writers’ Group – a free initiative – is being launched in conjunction with National Novel Writing Month.

For more information or to sign-up online head to the website.

isaac regional council isaac’s young writers’ group young writers
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ten CQ teams to contest footy carnival in Rocky

        Premium Content Ten CQ teams to contest footy carnival in Rocky

        Rugby League ‘We really wanted to fly the flag for rugby league before the year was out.’

        Police support resources bolstered across Mackay district

        Premium Content Police support resources bolstered across Mackay district

        Politics State Government announces new station, wellbeing centre and operational command...

        RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        Premium Content RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        News There are many coronavirus changes coming for Queensland

        WATCH LIVE: Emerald girls compete at state championships

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Emerald girls compete at state championships

        Basketball Hundreds of basketball players showcase their skills at the final state...