New player in town

ON THE UP: Grimshaw's Quality Cars co-owner Pete Fantich aims to give the people of Emerald more trust back into the auto industry. Aaron Goodwin

NEWLY opened Grimshaw's Quality Cars has already started to make waves in Emerald's automobile market.

The dealership, named after co-owner Alan Grimshaw, opened in town after Emerald Holden recently closed down.

This wasn't a concern for fellow co-owner Pete Fantich.

"It's not really a concern for me as we are a totally different market here - $5000-$110,000 is our price range of cars,” ” Mr Fantich said.

"So, for example, we have cars for young professional adults or whoever it may be.

"Nobody's done that and thought about the people in the town and their needs, so I'm here to change that.

"It's a market that they (Holden) didn't really work on themselves.”

In the few weeks that Grimshaw has been opened, Mr Fantich has already seen the move to Emerald pay off in their sales numbers.

"In two-and-a-half weeks we've sold 20 cars, so you can see there was a huge need for it,” Mr Fantich said.

"And that's what gives me a lot of confidence now, me living here for four weeks, talking to the locals that the town is on the up.

"It's exceeded my expectation, really, and it goes to show how much the town needed it, the town needs someone to help them out in the motoring industry.”

After spending time with Mr Grimshaw at Linemac in Biloela, Mr Fantich brings a proven track record in the automobile industry to Emerald.

"I never worked as hard in my life as I did with Alan over in Biloela at Linemac,” Mr Fantich said.

"Biloela has never sold more cars since I left.

"Alan knew it was important for me to come here and start to get that community trust back in the auto business.”

Moving forward, Mr Fantich plans to bring honesty and loyalty to the community in his service at Grimshaw's Quality Cars.

"The secret of selling is just being honest, don't judge a book by its cover ,” he said.

"People see used car salesman and think 'oh we're dodgy' but it's totally the opposite.

"Used car salespeople can't do what they used to do 20 years ago.

"It's about creating a trust in the community and always being loyal to the community.”

The Grimshaw team hopes to give back where they can to the community.

"We will always be looking to help out the community,” Mr Fantich said.

"Our grand opening, we put a percentage of our money raised towards teenage suicide prevention in town.”