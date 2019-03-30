New playground a hit with young families

A NEW playground which opened at Moranbah Fair last week is helping provide a more relaxing shopping outing for both parents and children, as well as being a new amenity in the community for young families.

Alana Ilka, from Moranbah, said the playground provided a "stress-free” shopping option when she was out with her children - Indi, 5, and Makinley, 8.

"It makes life easier while doing the shopping,” she said.

"I go to Coles nearly every single day and there's always families there now having coffee or lunch while their little children are playing not far away from them.

"Indi loves it. She was so excited when she saw the barrier when they were building the playground and she was doing little sneak peeks.

"Now it gives you that little bit of something extra for the children to do when they're in the shopping complex.”

Ms Ilka said the air-conditioning of the centre - which also has a Target Country and 16 speciality stores - was a "winner” too.

Moranbah Fair Centre manager Fiona Napier said the playground gave the local community a new amenity and a chance to connect with other parents and children.

"We had the space for it and it's been well received,” Ms Napier said.

"I think it makes it a destination place to come to because of the playground, and it will also benefit the local retailers.”

The playground includes a slide, ropes, climbing structures and a play tunnel, and is open during normal centre trading hours.

Louise Shannon