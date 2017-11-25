New policy for farmers

LEADER of the Liberal National Party and Shadow Minister for Arts and Major Events Tim Nicholls announced his new agriculture policy in Emerald last Friday, which he believes will deliver jobs and economic growth to the region.

Mr Nicholls aims to improve weed and pest management by investing an additional $25 million for cluster fencing, targeted baiting programs, strategic spraying and infrastructure to stop the spread of seeds as part of its comprehensive agriculture policy.

Agriculture, fisheries, forestry and secondary processing contributes almost $8 billion to the state's economy.

More than 40,000 businesses in Queensland are involved in agriculture, with 282,000 people employed in the agriculture and food supply chain.

Mr Nicholls said the multi-million-dollar plan would harness the potential for driving agriculture growth and creating jobs across the state.

He said the policy included grants for wild dog fencing to help stem the decline in sheep numbers in western Queensland.

"The LNP recognises that our agriculture, fisheries and forestry industries underpin a strong state economy,” Mr Nicholls said.

"These sectors have been under constant attack since Annastacia Palaszczuk took power.

"Labor has treated our farmers and primary producers like criminals.

"We will partner with landholders, land improvement groups and local government to reduce weeds and pests to boost farm productivity.

"The LNP will achieve weed and seed management through co-ordinated spraying programs and more weed wash-down facilities.

"The priority weeds include prickly acacia in drought areas, where the trees compete for water against pasture.”

Mr Nicholls said the LNP would also provide up to $2million over four years to provide a $500 rebate for fitting approved safety devices on quad bikes.

"The rebate will be available for primary producers who purchase a new vehicle with appropriate roll-over bars and crush protection devices or upon installation of roll bars and crush protection devices on existing quad bikes,” he said.

"The LNP will back Queensland farmers every day of the week.”

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said the policy will help farmers and graziers harness the potential for driving growth and creating jobs across Queensland.

"Agriculture is the unsung hero of the Queensland economy,” he said.

"The comprehensive agriculture policy will giveour primary producers the tools they need to improve their productivity, tap into new markets, embrace emerging technologies and increase profitability.”