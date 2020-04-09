Menu
Queenslanders experiencing domestic violence will be given new rental privileges, while tenants owing rent due to COVID-19 hardship will be safe from eviction.
New rental laws aimed at combating domestic violence

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
9th Apr 2020 4:53 PM
QUEENSLANDERS experiencing domestic and family violence will be allowed to quickly vacate a rental properly under new laws to be introduced in the wake of coronavirus.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni said the Government won't allow paperwork to stand in the way of someone who's experiencing domestic violence who needs to leave.

"Immediate support to end tenancies quickly, change locks without seeking approval, access bond and separate from cotenancies will be introduced," he said.

It comes amid a raft of protections for tenants and landlords which will be introduced as emergency legislation in the wake of the coronavirus.

In line with National Cabinet, landlords will not be allowed to evict tenants if they owe rent because of COVID-19 hardship.

Queensland Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni speaks during a press conference in Brisbane, Sunday, September 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Aaron Bunch)
"We're providing certainty by implementing a retrospective freeze on evictions, as of Sunday 29 March 2020," Mr de Brenni said.

It also means property owners won't be allowed to evict a tenant if their lease expires during the COVID-19 crisis.

"This means that a property owner must offer an extension to the lease for at least a further 6 months," Mr de Brenni said.

"Alternatively, if a tenant cannot pay rent due to impacts of coronavirus and wants to end their lease early, they will be allowed to do so.

"Tenants will still be required to demonstrate respect for their property and neighbours by maintaining their home in accordance with their tenancy agreement."

Originally published as New Qld rental laws will combat DV and COVID hardship

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

