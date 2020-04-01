New racing zones implemented across Queensland

THE day-to-day changes to racing as we know it in Australia continue to roll out of the industry as Queensland undergoes sweeping changes with the announcement that “zone racing” would be introduced.

The Central Highlands and Central West will now be known as ‘district 5’ and there will be only two venues racing in an effort to further quarantine the industry from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensland will be divided into five key thoroughbred regions incorporating eight zones and 15 venues.

Racing in the Central West zone will be staged on alternative Saturdays between Barcaldine and Emerald and will be restricted to trainers in the Central West and Capricornia, with only horses trained in the designated zones will to be permitted at the meetings. The same rule applies to jockeys and trainers.

Owners and racing fans will have the opportunity to have a bet in isolation this Saturday in Barcaldine with all venues being televised Tab meetings.

The first meeting will be run at Barcaldine on Saturday with $78,000 in prize money to be distributed to Central West and Central Highlands trainers.

The richest race on the program will be the $28,000 benchmark 50 QTIS handicap.

Todd Austin-trained runner Dragon Inthe North stands out. The main danger comes from Darren Rewald’s yard in Blackall’s Nothing to Dance. Rewald has his horses rock-hard fit and looks a great each way bet.

Local trainer Glenda Bell has her stable star Fastnet Flyer tuned up for the 1300m open handicap after a slashing first up fifth placing at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton recently. The grand old campaigner will be highly competitive and will be there when the whips are cracking at Royal Barcaldine at the weekend.

Todd Austin’s runner Eschielle also looks dangerous. Austin is always hard to beat at his Barcaldine fortress. Mark Oates runner Our Beatnik will be primed second up and will be finishing strongly.

RQ’s Brendan Parnell said everything was being done to protect the livelihood of the 40,000 Queenslanders who participate across the state.

“By introducing the regional racing model, we are able to further support the Queensland Government’s direction to stay local, reduce non-essential travel and to limit spread the insidious virus,” he said.

The racing action heads to Pioneer Park on April 11th with the Emerald Jockey Club hosting a six-race program with $78,000 to be distributed in prize money.