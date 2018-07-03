New racquets inspire budding talent

ON FIRE: Safiya Higgins, Aiden Midgely, Flynn Smith and Heidi Edwards trialling their new tennis racquets.

SIXTY brand new tennis racquets have made their way to the hands of budding tennis stars in Emerald.

St Brigid's Catholic Primary School has recently received the brand new sporting equipment as part of the Tennis Australia School Partnership Program.

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots and Tennis Australia's School Partnership Program aim to encourage more children to pick up a racquet and learn tennis as part of their health and physical education curriculum.

St Brigid's Catholic Primary School principal Mick Roach said students couldn't wait to start playing more tennis during PE classes.

"It is a wonderful initiative and our school is very privileged to be involved in the roll out of these racquets,” he said.

"Resourcing schools with sports equipment is an ongoing process and the acquisition of these racquets is a great assistance.

"Our students are very excited to be using these racquets and these will complement our current sports equipment which is utilised during our Physical Education program.

"We are very thankful to ANZ and Hot Shots Tennis for their support. This will allow more students to try tennis and perhaps take the sport up moving forward.”