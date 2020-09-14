NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance
MOST child care centres in Rockhampton and Central Queensland are exceeding or meeting national quality standards.
The Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority uses seven criteria to rate early childhood education and outside school hours care centres under its National Quality Standard.
Those criteria are educational program and practice, children's health and safety, physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with children, collaborative partnerships with families, and communities and governance and leadership.
Providers are given overall ratings, which were updated today, based on these results.
In and near Rockhampton, 21 providers are exceeding the NQS, 19 are meeting it, and four are not meeting the standards.
Exceeding NQS
Enhance Family Day Care - Capricornia
Camp Australia - The Hall State School OSHC
C&K Berserker Community Kindergarten
C&K Crescent Lagoon Community Kindergarten
Farm Street Early Learning Centre
Illoura Child Care Centre
Little Zebra Childcare Centre
Narnia Kindergarten and Preschool
Nobbs Street Outside School Hours Care Service
Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Catholic Kindergarten Springsure
Rockhampton South Kindergarten
Skippy's Early Learning Centre
St Anthony's Catholic Kindergarten
St Anthony's School Outside School Hours Care
St Brigid's Catholic Kindergarten Emerald
St Joseph's Catholic Kindergarten Biloela
St Joseph's Kindergarten, North Rockhampton
St Peter's After School Care
The Rockhampton Grammar School Early Learning Centre
The Rockhampton Grammar School Kindergarten Unit - Beasley Centre
The Rockhampton Grammar School Outside School Hours Care
Meeting NQS
Allies Early Learning Centre
Camp Australia - Crescent Lagoon State School OSHC
City Child Care Centre
C&K Glenmore Community Kindergarten
C&K Leichhardt Community Kindergarten
C&K Gundanoo Imbabee Community Childcare Centre
Elfin House Community Child Care Centre
Goodstart Early Learning Rockhampton
Park Avenue Outside School Hours Care
PCYC Rockhampton - Berserker Street School Age Care
PCYC Rockhampton - Yeppoon School Age Care
PCYC Rockhampton School Age Care
Rockhampton Girls Grammar Outside School Hours Care
Rockhampton North Early Learning
Sacred Heart Outside School Hours Care
St Joseph's Catholic Kindergarten Blackall
St Joseph's Outside School Hours Care, Wandal
Tarumbal Kindergarten
Working Towards NQS
Genius Learning - Allenstown
Guppy's Early Learning - Frenchville
Kinta Kids Child Care Centre
My School Child Care & Kindergarten - Rockhampton