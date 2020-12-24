New recreation park to boost tourism in the central west

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Sean Dillon is hoping the region experiences a normal tourism season next year after a drop in visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic and enforced travel restrictions.

“I hope the tourism products continues to grow and we have a lot for visitors to see and experience in our region,” Cr Dillon said as part of what he was looking forward to in the new year.

Council is also expecting to deliver its biggest roadworks program in its history.

To assist in attracting more tourists to the region, the Globe Tourist Lookout will begin construction in early 2021.

“The $1.5m project funded by Building our Regions will provide 360 degree views for visitors and is designed to showcase the beautiful landscapes and allows for star gazing at night,” Cr Dillon said.

Another project is the internal fit out at the Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre.

“The new internal displays will tell the story of the discovery of Muttaburrasaurus,” he said.

“Other projects include the installation of solar at the Barcaldine Artesian Bore and the Aramac Ablution Block.”

Despite the challenging year the region has faced, Cr Dillon is proud of everything council has achieved, including the completion of substantial roadworks throughout the region.

This year locals also saw the completion of the construction of the Barcaldine Recreation Park with the official opening of the facility expected in 2021.

The park is a multi-generational project that consists of a man-made lake, boat ramp, jetty, beach, amenities building, walking tracks and landscaping.

The lake is 1100m long and 250m wide with a maximum water depth of 3.2m is located the western side of Lagoon Creek.

It has been a challenging year for people all over the world due to the pandemic, although people across central west Queensland have also continued to persevere through drought and the ongoing effects of coronavirus.

“I would like to thank our community for their resilience throughout the challenges of the weather and COVID, and wish our staff and residents a very Merry Christmas and a happy and better New Year,” Cr Dillon said.