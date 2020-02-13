New recruits to service the region’s electricity

MORE than 100 apprentices have started with Ergon Energy across regional Queensland this week.

This includes 15 apprentices who will undertake their initial training in Rockhampton before heading to their home depots in Emerald, Barcaldine and Blackall.

Energy Queensland executive general manager distribution, Paul Jordon said most apprenticeships were awarded to local people so they could develop their skills while remaining in the community with their family and friends.

The new apprentices will train as communications technicians, distribution linespersons, transmission linespersons, mechanical fitters and electrotechnology electricians.

Mr Jordan said he was pleased to see the strong intake of female apprentices into a traditionally male dominated industry, with 27 women securing positions across the state this year.

“The statewide intake also includes 12 candidates identifying as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island descent, fulfilling our commitment to a diverse workforce, reflective of the communities we serve,” he said.

“As they learn the skills of their chosen trade, they will be responsible for helping to ensure the people of Queensland continue to enjoy a world-class, safe and reliable electricity supply.”

Apprentices servicing Central Queensland include Kasey Marshall (Barcaldine), Isaac Dingle (Emerald), Beau Turlan (Blackall) and Jacquettaa Arnold (Longreach).

These apprentices will eventually be among the crews who keep the lights on, often working in challenging conditions to restore power after storms and severe weather events.