Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New regulations are set to come into effect from January 6 and will place tighter controls on methane gas monitoring across the state’s underground coal mines.
New regulations are set to come into effect from January 6 and will place tighter controls on methane gas monitoring across the state’s underground coal mines.
Health

New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
13th Dec 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINE workers will be safer from potentially lethal methane gas levels as stronger health and safety reforms come into effect in less than one month.

The new regulations - from January 6 - will place tighter controls on methane gas monitoring across the state's underground coal mines.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the prevention and early detection of methane related risks were vital to protect workers in Queensland's nine operating underground coal mines.

"These reforms will put methane controls as yet another health and safety reform protecting our underground coal mine workers," Dr Lynham said.

The new regulations will also require additional methane monitors in underground coal mines.

Dr Lynham said the reforms had come after extensive consultation with key stakeholders including unions, the Queensland Resources Council, site senior executives and, most importantly, workers on the coal face.

"The resources regulator will continue to work with underground coal mines to ensure these new measures are implemented as soon as possible," he said.

"Our reforms have revolutionised the protection, detection and safety net for all current and former mine workers.

"We will remain vigilant in ensuring our reforms continue to have effect because all Queenslanders, especially our mine workers, deserve a safe workplace."

This reform is part of some of the most comprehensive health and safety reforms ever seen in the mining industry. These include:

•a $35 million commitment to deliver reforms to improve the safety and health of our mine workers

•a commitment to tighter controls on mine dust levels.

•$1.21 million in funding for a Mobile Health Screening Van to improve black lung and silicosis screening.

•the introduction of the Resources Safety and Health Queensland Bill 2019.

•worksite safety reset sessions of mine and quarry workers and employers statewide.

central queensland mines coal mining health and safety cq mining resources industry
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opinion: Strong voice takes regional priorities to Canberra

        premium_icon Opinion: Strong voice takes regional priorities to Canberra

        Opinion Strong for Generations: One of the core values of GW3 is to advocate for the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

        Free bikes for Emerald students

        Free bikes for Emerald students

        News Young riders have been awarded for travelling safety.

        CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50+ homes to see

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50+ homes to see

        News All the addresses for Christmas lights across the Central Highlands.

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

        News Vote now for the cutest bundle of joy in Emerald