Menu
Login
2018 Renault Zoe.
2018 Renault Zoe.
Motoring

Australia’s cheapest electric car

by Dom Tripolone
16th Jul 2018 5:00 PM

RENAULT has announced that the fully-electric Zoe will be available in Australia.

Prices for the two model line-up start at $47,490 (before on-road costs) for the Life variant and $49,490 for the Intens.

Despite the city car's almost $50,000 price tag it is the cheapest electric car in Australia. The BMW i3 is the next most affordable at $68,700.

The French maker had previously only made the Zoe available to fleet buyers, but the electric hatch will now charge into four dealerships: one each in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

2018 Renault Zoe.
2018 Renault Zoe.

"As at the end of June 2018, our sales to fleet customers this year have surpassed our initial sales projections," says Renault Australia boss Andrew Moore. "Since commencing sales to fleets in late 2017, we've seen demand from a passionate group of customers who would like the opportunity to purchase a Renault electric vehicle and we're thrilled to now be able to offer this."

The Zoe's electric motor (66kW/225Nm) gives a claimed range of about 300km. Charging times vary from six to 15 hours depending on which charger is used.

Related Items

car electric car motoring renault australia

Top Stories

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News An Emerald local is raising awareness around the region on the importance of donating blood.

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners