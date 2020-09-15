NEW SITE: Freight depot to expand services across region

A FREIGHT business has submitted plans to develop a new depot at Emerald, upgrading its operations from its current location.

Followmont Transport Pty Ltd has submitted an application for a development permit for material change of premises to establish a Medium Impact Industry (freight depot) on the outskirts of town.

According to the planning report by Murray & Associates Pty Ltd, the proposed development will comprise a large shed structure housing a workshop, washbay and warehouse to accommodate the freight operations of Followmont Transport.

A smaller structure attached on the western side has also been included for the office and driver’s rest area.

The proposed development is for a 2.5ha block of land, Lot 100 on SP308967 Wills Rd, Emerald, which is included in the industry zone, located near Shell and the BP truck stop.

Followmont Transport submitted an application for a Development Permit for Material Change of Use of Premises to establish Medium Impact Industry (Freight Depot) involving land described as Lot 100 on SP308967, situated at Wills Rd, Emerald.

Followmont Transport, which is currently located at 28 Industrial Dve, will have up to 25 employees working on the site at all hours, according to the planning report.

A strategically designed layout has been put forward to allow for movement of freight vehicles through the site, with large areas of manoeuvring hardstand provided around the outside of the central operations building.

Carparking spaces for regular passenger vehicles are provided at the front of the site, with a 68kl self-bunded diesel fuel tank located on the southern boundary for freight vehicles to refuel.

The proposed warehouse will be used by Followmont Transport to load and unload stock for its freight transport operations, with ancillary office and maintenance operations conducted onsite.

Proposed site plan for new Followmont Transport depot in Emerald.

According to the report, submitted to Central Highlands Regional Council, the largest vehicle using the premises will be road trains, with an average of 35 truck movements per day (inclusive of heavy and light vehicles). The report also states the subject site is vacant and has no existing access point.

“The proposed development provides a suitable industrial use in an allocated industrial area to service the local community and wider region,” the report states.

Current registered landowners of the site are Covepoint Pty Ltd, CJ Tucker Plumbing Pty Ltd and Esmonde Pty Ltd, who have provided consent for the proposed development application.