New stage of popular Emerald housing estate released

A "STEADY but sure” demand for property is on the rise in the Emerald region, and the release of a new stage of the Maranda Heights estate is already proving popular.

Pantex project manager for Maranda Heights, Karl Schirmer, said other business interests in Central Queensland were experiencing "solid and substantial demand” reflecting a resurgence in economic strength for the region.

Mr Schirmer said Pantex was not the original developer of Maranda Heights but purchased the estate early last year, and he was confident the timing was ideal for the release of 27 new lots.

"The availability of established properties in the lower price brackets has quickly diminished,” he said.

"As a result, newer style homes are in greater demand along with quality building lots.

"And, of course, the flow-on effect of that is there are those who then want to build their own new home.”

Mr Schirmer said that over the past 12 months, the median house price in Emerald had increased by 22.56 per cent, compared to the national average of 4.3 per cent.

"So Emerald's very much bucking the trend in that respect.”

He said the new lots ranged in size from 597sqm to 868sqm and prices ranged from $92,000 to $119,000.

"There are a number of lots larger than 800sqm which are always popular along with more compact lots for those seeking a more low-maintenance lifestyle.”

He said there had been an "amazing” amount of interest in the new stage.

"We have built a beautiful display home and sales centre in the new stage at 19 Longford St.

"It is the base for land sales along with an exclusive range of house and land packages in the estate.

"We were very excited to welcome more than 110 groups through the home on its opening day and we already have contracts under way for three lots.”