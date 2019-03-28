New store caters for the kids

NEW BEGINNINGS: Rebecca Smith is excited for Gruffalo and Co's grand opening tomorrow.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Rebecca Smith is excited for Gruffalo and Co's grand opening tomorrow. Taylor Battersby

A NEW children's boutique is opening this weekend in Emerald with a contemporary range of clothing and the unveiling of a new line of winter stock.

Gruffalo and Co Children's Boutique owner Rebecca Smith said she believed the Emerald region had a demographic that had always included a high proportion of young families and it was a "good time” to open the shop.

Ms Smith said that after the economic slump of the mining downturn, the area was benefiting from an increased sense of positivity.

"You can tell there's movement in town,” she said.

"There's more community activities going on, and people are getting active and doing things.”

She said a new shop had recently opened in Blackwater, and the shop spaces in local retail centres were full.

"Little shops and businesses are popping up everywhere,” Ms Smith said.

She said the new winter line of clothing would be available in-store at tomorrow's grand opening (9am-1pm) before it became available online Australia-wide.

Ms Smith said she was focusing on sourcing "classic, practical, fun and fashionable items for the babies, tweens and in-betweens”.

The store opening will include giveaways, lucky door prizes, end-of-summer sales and the first 10 people to make a purchase over $50 will receive $10 discounts.

After opening the business online in August last year, Ms Smith said she had been receiving orders from throughout the Central Highlands as well as around Australia, including as far away as Victoria and Tasmania.

"The most popular brand we have right now is Love Henry which is a bit of a country label and you can mix and match everything,” she said.

"I'm trying to keep under a certain price point for affordability.”

She said Thomas Cook and Pure Western were also much-loved labels she was including in the new boutique.

She came up with the idea to open the boutique when struggling to find clothes for her own four-year-old daughter, Ella, that didn't feature licensed prints such as Disney characters.

"It literally all started because we were going out for dinner one night and I popped to the shops and I couldn't find anything that I thought was suitable,” Ms Smith said.

"And I thought 'well if I'm struggling so are other mums'.”

Ms Smith said the boutique would stock unique and individual clothes as well as plenty of options for boys.

"We can dress our little people up - boys included. I'm trying to find fun and classic pieces that they can wear and I'm just having fun with the girls' clothes - they've got some beautiful things,” she said.

Gruffalo and Co is at 74 Egerton St, Emerald. More information is available on the Facebook page and at www.gruffaloandco.com.