SPORTING NEW SKILLS: Students learn the basics of golf.
New teacher, new technology, new sports' skills

19th Jun 2019 9:12 AM

BLUFF State School has had another busy term.

New teacher

WE HAVE welcomed a new teacher to our school.

Mrs Reilly will be working at Bluff Wednesday to Fridays.

She hails from Scotland and joins us from Western Australia.

She has only been with us a few weeks but has already become a valued member of our school community.

Mrs Reilly will be primarily teaching Science and Humanities and Social Sciences (HASS) at Bluff.

Golf lessons

THANKS to Sporting Schools, we have been receiving golfing lessons from Matt, the professional at the Emerald Golf Club.

It has been inspiring to see the students gain confidence in their abilities and to have some students want to continue practising at lunch times.

We have submitted our application for Term 3 and are hoping to be able to offer netball.

New 3D printers

ON THE technology front, we received our three new 3D printers from Makers Empire, bought using a Commonwealth Government grant.

These printers will allow students in the Capricorn Highway Cluster of Schools (Bluff, Dingo, Comet and Duaringa) to be able to engage in a wide range of digital design activities.

