New tools to help us promote CH tourism

WOW: One of the great shots shared to CHDC's Instagram page, showing Capella's spectacular scenery.

WOW: One of the great shots shared to CHDC's Instagram page, showing Capella's spectacular scenery. Nathan White Images

WE'VE stepped up our social media game by entering the world of Instagram.

Find and follow our page Discover the Central Highlands using the handle @centralhighlandsqld.

While the photo-sharing app is a way for the user to enjoy stunning, eye-catching and often quirky imagery, for the tourism industry, it's serious business.

According to Agency Analytics, Instagram is one of the fastest growing social media platforms, with more than 1 billion active users, and it's the most powerful social media platform for branding.

Given that CHDC's effort to develop and promote the Central Highlands as a tourism destination is more pronounced than ever, having an Instagram page is a no-brainer.

It's an invaluable and relatively low-cost opportunity to spread the word across the world about the Central Highlands and inspire more people to visit the region.

Its other benefit is the potential to reach a younger audience. The drive market - particularly grey nomads - traditionally makes up the largest portion of visitors to the Central Highlands.

But three-quarters of Instagram users are aged between 18 and 24 (source: Brandwatch) and that's a demographic we're very keen to tap into.

But we can't do this in isolation. Everyone in the Central Highlands with a mobile phone camera and internet connection can help us out.

Snap a few photos next time you're exploring one of our region's attractions or even simply taking a walk or eating out. It only takes a few moments to upload them to Instagram with the hashtag #centralhighlandsqld.

Of course, it's also important for our tourism operators to be involved too.

Many are already doing fantastic work on social media but CHDC is also helping other businesses boost their skills in this space.

As a starter, contact me if you'd like a copy of our basics guide to Instagram and Facebook.

The more we all can flood Instagram with all-things Central Highlands, the better chance we have of standing out from the massive crowd!

If that helps push up visitor numbers, imagine how great that's going to be for our local economy.