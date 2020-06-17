New water plans promise greener golfing

GREENER grass is on the horizon at the Emerald Golf Club.

The club may soon get permission from the Central Highlands Regional Council to capture waste water from the council’s nearby treatment plant and use it to maintain the grounds.

The proposal is to pump water from the course’s third hole to a holding tank near the 11th green before using it for irrigation.

President Peter Bailey said that the club still needed funding for the required infrastructure, but that the plan would have the course “looking really good”.

“It’s going to mean that we’ll start having grass back on our fairways again,” he said.

“When it’s really dry some members won’t play because of the condition of the course.

“We could also remove compulsory teeing up. Everyone will tell you they’d prefer to play on lovely, lush, green fairways.

“It’s how a golf course should look.”

Last week, Emerald Golf Club representatives met with Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar about the proposal, having hosted Central Highlands Regional Council mayor Kerry Hayes and infrastructure manager Jason Houlihan the week before.

Mr Millar said he supported the project.

“We need to have a reliable water supply for our golf club,” he said.

“If there is an opportunity to use waste water to keep the greens watered and also the fairways, I think it’s important because that golf course plays a critical role in the community.”

The club currently waters its grounds with an allocation from the Fairbairn Dam.

Mr Hayes said the council was willing to look at ways to recycle water from its treatment plant while helping out the club.

“We are investigating the option of permitting the Emerald Golf Club to capture water which is a by-product from council’s Opal Street water treatment process for irrigation purposes,” he said.

“This raw water that is used in council’s water treatment process, and can’t be returned into the system, already is part of the golf course’s water hazards.

“In discussions, council has also encouraged the club to look at other additional sources as changes to delivery and operations of the treatment process may change in the future.”