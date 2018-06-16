Menu
An ambulance in Woodridge has been attacked by vandals.
Crime

‘What a kick in the guts’

by Danielle Buckley
16th Jun 2018 2:19 PM

SENSELESS vandals have attacked an ambulance south of Brisbane so badly it has had to be taken off the road.

About 5.45am this morning, paramedics arrived to work at Woodridge station to find a new twin stretcher unit covered in graffiti.

Queensland Ambulance Service took to social media to voice its bitter disappointment.

 

QAS are urging with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers.
"Where has the respect gone?" read the post on the QAS Facebook page.

"What a kick in the guts for our officers who care for the community."

QAS said because of the attack, the ambulance has now been taken off the road and will be unable to respond to incidents.

"The perpetrators of this senseless act should remember it may be them or a loved one that may need our urgent care," the post read.

A spokesman for Queensland Police Service said that officers are investigating the incident and it is believed to have occurred overnight.

If anyone has any information on the incident, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

