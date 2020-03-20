Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RECRUITS: Breannan Anderson, Kimberly Lawrence, Casey Coleman, Jessica Cooper, Kim Doyle, Joanna Tomlin and Lauryn Newton.
RECRUITS: Breannan Anderson, Kimberly Lawrence, Casey Coleman, Jessica Cooper, Kim Doyle, Joanna Tomlin and Lauryn Newton.
News

New workers welcomed to Isaac Regional Council

Contributed
20th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW generation of workers are furthering their studies and exploring their career prospects as Isaac Regional Council welcomes eight trainees and apprentices to the organisation.

At the Trainee and Apprentice Welcome Day held this week in Moranbah, the new recruits were welcomed by council officers and councillors, receiving their council team shirts as a symbol officially joining the Isaac Regional Council team.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council was proud to offer a traineeship and apprenticeship program that saw locals and job seekers better trained and job ready across the region.

“These positions combine hands-on work experience with a nationally recognised qualification,” Mrs Baker said.

“So far 36 per cent of trainees and apprentices go on to stay at Council, reflecting our outlook that this organisation is built on the strength of pure people power.

“We welcome seven full-time trainees, who will complete their qualifications in one or two years and one full-time apprentice, who will complete their apprenticeship over four years.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Ikea to close 22 stores

      Ikea to close 22 stores
      • 20th Mar 2020 3:19 PM

      Top Stories

        Grieving dad’s push for Blackwater mine death inquest

        premium_icon Grieving dad’s push for Blackwater mine death inquest

        News Heartbroken father’s meeting with State Government minister after tyre tragedy.

        Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        premium_icon Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        Business Harvey Norman has experienced an extraordinary rise in sales amid COVID-19.

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News The number of cases has jumped by 50 in the last 24 hours

        CQ mine’s new precautions after close coronavirus call

        premium_icon CQ mine’s new precautions after close coronavirus call

        News Last week a 60-year-old infected man travelled to the mine site for a...