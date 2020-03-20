New workers welcomed to Isaac Regional Council

A NEW generation of workers are furthering their studies and exploring their career prospects as Isaac Regional Council welcomes eight trainees and apprentices to the organisation.

At the Trainee and Apprentice Welcome Day held this week in Moranbah, the new recruits were welcomed by council officers and councillors, receiving their council team shirts as a symbol officially joining the Isaac Regional Council team.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council was proud to offer a traineeship and apprenticeship program that saw locals and job seekers better trained and job ready across the region.

“These positions combine hands-on work experience with a nationally recognised qualification,” Mrs Baker said.

“So far 36 per cent of trainees and apprentices go on to stay at Council, reflecting our outlook that this organisation is built on the strength of pure people power.

“We welcome seven full-time trainees, who will complete their qualifications in one or two years and one full-time apprentice, who will complete their apprenticeship over four years.”