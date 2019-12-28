New Year’s Eve race to honour Deidre and Herb Milne

Milne family will be out in force at Emerald's Pioneer Park to cheer home Grandma’s Dynamo.

Milne family will be out in force at Emerald's Pioneer Park to cheer home Grandma’s Dynamo.

RACING at Emerald’s Pioneer Park will end on a high note for 2019 with a bumper five-race program set down for The New Year’s Eve meeting.

The meeting has attracted plenty of interest from local Central Highlands trainers who are well represented, as well as Rockhampton and Mackay trainers also being represented.

The Emerald Jockey Club will run the maiden handicap on the program to honour the second anniversary of the passing of life member Deidre Milne and her late husband Herb Milne.

The two great Capella racing identities were both life members of the Emerald Jockey Club and served as the Secretary and President of the club respectively for many years.

The Milne family will have a strong interest in the race with the Milne family keeping Deidre and Herbs love of racing alive, breeding horses via Grandma’s Dynamo.

The three-year-old Man of Illusion gelding is raced by the family and trained by Glenda Bell, which would give the Milne family a big thrill on course if the gelding was to take out the event.

Grandma’s dynamo is out of the same Dam as Ninette Kan who gave Deidre plenty of thrills in her later years.

Deidre chose Man of Illusion to cover Scoot Kan with the result being Grandma’s Dynamo.

The benchmark 65 handicap over 1000 metres will see premier Pioneer Park trainer Glenda Bell square off with Raymond Williams, with the two leading Emerald trainers having seven of the 12 runners engaged in the event.

The pick of the Bell runners being her track specialist Mono Lad who will have to carry plenty of weight in a very open race.

The pick of Raymond Williams runners comes in Hayyler’s Tary who gets a 8.5kg weight advantage on Mono Lad and will feature strongly in the finish.

The other locally trained galloper from Ross Vagg’s Bluff stable Tyrannize races well at Pioneer Park and could cause a boilover at odds for the Vagg stable.

The five-race card will kick off a big night of entertainment and after the last on the program there will be live entertainment from The Shortfall.

There will be food vendors along with two sessions of fire works at 8.30pm and midnight and plenty of kids entertainment will ensure a top night of New Years celebrations.

The next race meet in the Highlands is on February 8 in conjunction with the country awards night at Pioneer Park.