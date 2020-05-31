Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

New York police ram cars into protesters

by Jack Gramenz
31st May 2020 1:55 PM

 

New York police have been caught on camera ramming protesters with their cars during protests against police violence and systemic racism in the United States.

The incident occurred about 8pm in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Protesters appeared to block one New York Police Department cars with a movable barrier and began hurling objects like traffic cones and water bottles.

Another SUV then pulls alongside and begins driving into the protesters, prompting the first police vehicle to do the same.

Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.
Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.

 

Protests have been going on in America for several days now after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March, and many more black Americans killed by police in the past.

At another protest in California, a Jeep flying a USA and a Trump flag drove into protesters.

Originally published as New York police ram cars into protesters

More Stories

Show More
donald trump george floyd george floyd death protests riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Genetic test to confirm link between nurse and Nathan Turner

        premium_icon Genetic test to confirm link between nurse and Nathan Turner

        Health An aged care nurse infected with pandemic coronavirus is under fire for withholding information to public health officials.

        Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

        premium_icon Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

        Crime His lawyer told the court he was a ‘lovely guy until he’s on the grog’.

        Council backs projects for regional prosperity

        premium_icon Council backs projects for regional prosperity

        News Advocating for projects and services identified as a matter of priority.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients