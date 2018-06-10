Menu
Login
Newborn baby in Brazil survives after being buried alive. Picture: AFP/Brazil Military Police
Newborn baby in Brazil survives after being buried alive. Picture: AFP/Brazil Military Police
News

Newborn survives being buried alive

by AP
10th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

BRAZILIAN police say a newborn girl miraculously survived after being buried alive for seven hours in the central state of Mato Grosso.

The Mato Grosso state police department said in an email Saturday that a 15-year-old gave birth earlier in the week, but believed the baby had died and buried her in the backyard of the indigenous family's house.

The police received an anonymous tip related to the burial and dug up the baby, who was hospitalised and said to be in stable condition.

The baby's grandmother and great-grandmother have been taken into custody pending an investigation.

Police questioned the 15-year-old mother and released her after a few hours.

Related Items

baby brazil buried alive newborn parenting

Top Stories

    Bride's worst nightmare

    Bride's worst nightmare

    Lifestyle IMAGINE it's the day before your wedding day, everything is planned perfectly - the venue, the photographer, the food and the dress. Except...

    Parents join youngsters

    Parents join youngsters

    News Emerald Athletics Club shows age is no barrier

    Finding culture in meat

    Finding culture in meat

    News Butcher produces more than your average sausage

    Kids beat the cold

    Kids beat the cold

    News Youngsters keep warm this winter

    Local Partners