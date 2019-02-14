Jets leave it late for Asian charge

Matthew Ridenton celebrates after putting the icing on the cake. (Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Matthew Ridenton celebrates after putting the icing on the cake. (Tony Feder/Getty Images)

JETS skipper Nigel Boogaard and substitute Matthew Ridenton were the extra-time heroes as Newcastle beat Indonesian club Persija Jakarta 3-1 in the Asian Champions League qualifier at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday night.

Boogaard struck in the 101st minute when Ben Kantarovski's header from a corner found him unmarked at the far post.

Ridenton then kicked off celebrations in the 120th minute with a header off a Nick Cowburn free kick.

The visitors' best chance to take the lead came when Novri Setiawan scuffed a shot from point-blank range in the fifth minute of extra time off a great run and cross from Riko Simanjuntak.

But the Jets dominated extra time and deserved the win. Ridenton had a shot tipped over the bar and fired another straight at keeper Andritany Ardhiyasa, as did Cowburn, before they combined for the sealer.

The Jets now play defending champions Kashima Antlers next Tuesday night in Japan for a spot in the ACL group stage.

Newcastle had gone ahead on 49 minutes when Roy O'Donovan squared a ball for Ronny Vargas to score from close range.

Marko Simic and Roy O'Donovan ensured plenty of drama. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

Persija equalised in the 72nd minute when Rizki Ramdani Lestaluhu hit a long- range header off a corner kick from Simanjuntak that bounced in off the crossbar.

There were few other chances in the second half but there was drama in the 89th minute.

O'Donovan played on quickly at a resumption from an injury break, only to miss his one-on-one shot. Persija players showed their anger at the attempt and tempers threatened to boil over.

The Jets had the lion's share of chances in the first half but poor touches in the penalty area proved costly.

Petratos (32nd minute) and O'Donovan (45th) went one-on-one with the goalkeeper but heavy touches gave Ardhiyasa the chance to save.

O'Donovan had another great chance in the 33rd but his lunging attempt off Daniel Georgievski's cross glanced his shoulder and went wide.

Persija Jakarta made a good fight of it. (Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Simanjuntak was a standout for the visitors in attack down the right side but Jets keeper Glen Moss was rarely called into action.

Croatian striker Marko Simic started for Persija despite appearing in a Sydney court on Tuesday morning on charges of committing an act of indecency without consent and one count of common assault on board an overseas flight. Simic, who was released on conditional bail, was alleged to have indecently touched a female passenger on the flight from Bali.

Simic, 31, was booed and jeered by the crowd every time he was on the ball against Newcastle.

Full-time: Newcastle Jets 3 (Ronald Vargas 49, Nigel Boogaard 101, Matthew Ridenton 119) bt Persija Jakarta 1 (Rizki Lestaluhu 72) at McDonald Jones Stadium.Referee: Aziz Asymov

