Menu
Login
Sport

Knights sack young gun after positive drug test

Dylan Phythian is congratulated after scoring a try during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney in Newcastle on August. 28, 2016. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)
Dylan Phythian is congratulated after scoring a try during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney in Newcastle on August. 28, 2016. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) DARREN PATEMAN
by Ben Glover

YOUNG Knights utility Dylan Phythian has been sacked after returning a second positive test under the NRL's illicit drugs policy.

The 23-year-old made a promising start to his career, playing three first-grade games in 2016, but has had a long stint on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL last year.

Still on the comeback trail, Phythian was on Tuesday released by the Knights after a second contravention under the NRL's illicit drugs policy, which automatically incurs a 12-match suspension.

"After conferring with Dylan, the club has made the decision to terminate his playing contract," the club said in a statement.

"His behaviour is at odds with the culture we are building within the club.

"The Knights will provide him with counselling support during this challenging time."

Topics:  drugs test dylan phythian newcastle knights nrl

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Local Partners